'Steak sprinkles': LongHorn features most Texas dessert ever -- steak, bourbon ice cream

HOUSTON - LongHorn Steakhouse is serving up Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream.

The dessert includes bits of steak and swirls of bourbon caramel, and is available while supplies last.

LongHorn notes this is the only time steak will “ever” be frozen at its restaurants.

We never freeze our steaks but are making an exception for #NationalIceCreamMonth with our Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream.... Posted by LongHorn Steakhouse on Monday, July 1, 2019

“Part of the ice cream’s flavor comes from LongHorn’s Char seasoning, one of the brand’s proprietary spice blends used to bring out the essence of the grill and season LongHorn’s bone-in steak cuts,” a news release about the product notes. “It perfectly complements the bits of steak infused throughout the ice cream and sweetness from ribbons of bourbon caramel, inspired by LongHorn’s own bourbon selection.”

The dessert is topped with bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream and “steak sprinkles.”

The ice cream dish is available for $3.99 at select locations in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Cleveland, Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.