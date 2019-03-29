Spicy Ketchup pillows, Whataburger slip-ons: Shop unveils new products from beloved burger chain

Items seen in the Whataburger pop-up shop promotional video published on YouTube on

HOUSTON - Houston area Whataburger employees scored an exclusive look this week at new merchandise coming soon to the Texas burger chain’s online Whatastore.

Whataburger shoes, external chargers in the shape of a french fry, Spicy Ketchup pillows and burger chain-inspired doormats were just some of the 40 new products available at a pop-up shop where the company's employees gathered for a companywide event at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Take a look at this year's promotional video for some of the merchandise coming the Whatastore's way.

Whataburger representatives didn’t have a date for a public product release on these items, but said fans should “stay tuned” to their Whatastore for the rollouts.

KPRC did learn that those sweet Whataburger slip-on shoes -- seen this week on Reddit -- will cost between $35 and $45.

Whatastore at the GRB Convention Center is part of a private event called Whataburger Family Convention, which includes a competition for Whataburger employees from around the country who hope to win a $5,000 cash prize. The event will run through April 1.





