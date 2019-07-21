Salata may have competition; popular Washington-based restaurant coming to Houston area

Sweetgreen/ Facebook

HOUSTON - A popular Washington-based restaurant, Sweetgreen, is bringing competition to the Houston area after announcing it's opening two of its restaurants in Rice Village and Montrose, according to the Houston Business Journal.

After a year of waiting, Sweetgreen confirmed that its first Texas location will be open July 23 at 2551 Amherst St. in Rice Village. There was no set date for the opening of the Montrose location, which will be at 1303 Westheimer Road.

The Sweetgreen has not released its Houston menu, but its D.C. location offers seasonal salads and bowls. (Click here for the D.C.'s location full menu.)

Houston-based Salata and Panera Bread are among the popular restaurants in the salad world in Bayou City, so Sweetgreen is bringing the competition.

Take a look at Sweetgreen's food options:

