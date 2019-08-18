Popeyes isn't the only place to buy best red beans and rice in Houston, residents say

Associated Press

HOUSTON - We asked and you responded.

We wanted to know where one could buy the best red beans and rice in Houston, so we've listed the most recommended restaurants.

According to residents, these are the best places to buy red beans and rice:

1.) Popeyes - multiple locations

2.) Treebeards - multiple locations

3.) BB's Tex-Orleans - multiple locations

4.) Crawfish Shack - 5822 FM 2100, Cosby, TX

5.) Brennan's of Houston - 3300 Smith St.

6.) Maceo Spice & Import Company - 2706 Market St.

7.) Babin's Seafood House - multiple locations

8.) Central Texas Barbecue - 4110 Broadway St., Pearland, TX

9.) Dodo's Chicken - 9431 Richmond Ave.

10.) Frenchy's - multiple locations

11.) Ragin Cajun - multiple locations

12.) Rice and Beans Cuban Cuisine - 26321 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX

13.) Fontenot's Cajun Meats - 11715 Spring Cypress Rd. Suit A, Tomball, TX

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.