Pig out! New barbecue joint to open in Cypress area

Corky's Ribs & BBQ

CYPRESS, Texas - Get your barbecue pants ready, Cypress residents.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ is opening a new location on the Northwest Freeway, about a 30-minute drive from the restaurant's Katy location.

The new Corky's will be at 25618 Northwest Freeway, near Skinner Road.

Corky's is a family-owned Memphis, Tennessee, restaurant that started in 1984.

"We are excited to bring the flavor of Memphis BBQ here to Cypress on Sept.16,” said owner Bruce Gingrich. “We offer traditional brisket, Memphis-style pulled pork, mouthwatering ribs and more of your southern favorites. This will be a great experience for the whole family to come and enjoy our outdoor patio that will feature easy-listening music on our stage. Be sure to come and try one of our many bourbons or draft beers on tap while watching the game."

Corky's has been voted the No. 1 barbecue joint in Memphis 22 times.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.