Getty/Taco Cabana

HOUSTON - You can purchase a bean and cheese taco for a penny Thursday at Taco Cabana.

The deal is available only on National Penny Day, May 23.

Taco Cabana says guests can get one $.01 taco per visit, per transaction.

Taco Cabana will also celebrate the Memorial Day weekend holiday with special offers on Saturday and Sunday, as well as an all-day happy hour all weekend long, KENS reports.



