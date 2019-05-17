New Mediterranean spot Safina debuts in West University

Looking to chow down on some Mediterranean fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 6750 Main St. in West University, the new arrival is called Safina.

Safina offers Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu now features lamb chops, grilled squid, tomato bulgur pilaf, wild mushroom risotto and more.

Safina has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Luke A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 12, wrote, "Food was very fresh and tasty. Had a couscous bowl with chicken. Good flavor. Good service."

And Rusty S. wrote, "Have been visiting the restaurant here on a daily basis. Have yet to be disappointed (and I'm extremely picky)."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Safina is open from 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 6:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

