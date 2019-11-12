New family-friendly restaurant Mia's Table now open in Katy

Facebook / Mia's Table

HOUSTON - The newest location of Mia's Table is now open in Katy.

Mia's Table is described as a fast, casual counter service restaurant serving American food.

The restaurant has been a Houston favorite since opening near Upper Kirby in 2012. So far, diners in Katy are praising the newest location for its great service, family-friendly atmosphere and large portions of great food.

The menu features a selection of burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, tacos, seafood and country platters.

The restaurant is a part of the Johnny Carrabba Family portfolio. Its first locations opened in Houston, Shenandoah and Webster. According to the restaurant's website, there are plans to open locations near Memorial City and Cypress.

The Katy location is located off of Grand Parkway and Kingsland Blvd.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.