New cafe Tropicales now open in University Place

Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The fresh arrival to University Place, called Tropicales, is located at 2132 Bissonnet St., Suite 100.

This new business offers Mexican dishes with a tropical twist. The menu features an egg and cheese croissant with chorizo, a coconut yogurt and fruit bowl with hibiscus agave and other dishes. Try the fried yuca or plantain chips for your side.

The new cafe has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Sydney L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, wrote, "The space is beautifully designed with a modern, Latin American vibe. It's a great place to hang out, or even to get work done, since there is plenty of natural light and WiFi. The staff was polite and knowledgeable, and the coffee tasted great. The people sitting around me ordered lunch, which looked super tasty."

Yelper Truce P. added, "Came here to do some work and fell in love! Had their mocha latte and their croissant egg sandwich. Pretty pricey. There's ample seating with booths, a bar top, an outdoor patio and couches. There isn't a ton of parking spaces, so it could get crowded during lunch time or in the weekends."

Head on over to check it out: Tropicales is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

