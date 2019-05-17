New cafe and bar The Roastery now open in Greater Uptown

A new New American cafe and bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 5895 San Felipe St., Suite B in Greater Uptown, the new arrival is called The Roastery.

This new business offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, in addition to baked goods and sweets. The coffee and tea selections feature items like a traditional Americano, an oatmeal latte and almond Chai tea, along with smoothies and frappes. Alcoholic drinks are also offered. Stopping in for breakfast? Try the bacon, onion & gruyère quiche. For dinner, dive into the short rib rotolo pasta or the summer squash fritters.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.

Chau L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8, wrote, "Staff so friendly. I got the donut latte. Comes with a small fluffy mocha donut. The latte is just the right amount of sweetness, not sugar overload at all. I'm a heavy coffee drinker, and this was a perfect pick-me-up."

Yelper Barret L. added, "Finally got to try the coffee here for the first time. I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the coffee house and the coffee was very good."

The Roastery is now open at 5895 San Felipe St., Suite B., so head on over to check it out. There is a second location in Houston at 2300 N. Shepherd Drive.

