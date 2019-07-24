Michelin-rated restaurateur Tim Ho Wan dives into Houston market

HOUSTON - Renowned restaurateur Tim Ho Wan has more than 46 restaurants in Asia and other locations sprawling across the U.S., including East Village and Hell’s Kitchen in New York, as well as California, Las Vegas and Waikiki, Hawaii.

His next stop is NewQuest Properties’ Katy Grand in West Houston.

Tim Ho Wan Dim Sum Specialists will be nestled within Phase II of NewQuest’s 53,521 square-foot Asian village, a collection of upscale restaurants and retail.

Katy Grand’s first phase is 22 acres and includes 141,655 square feet for well-known U.S. retail and restaurant brands along with a 19-screen Cinemark.

The two phases are connected by Grand Circle Boulevard, a landscaped interior road that encourages walkability.

"The fact that Michelin-rated Tim Ho Wan has chosen Katy for its first location in Texas shows how special the city and NewQuest's project are," says Heather Nguyen, a development partner for Houston-based NewQuest. "Katy Grand will be 'the place' to go to try a concept and know it's best of the best."

The restaurant is set to open this winter and will include specialty dishes like BBQ pork buns, rice rolls, pan-fried turnip cake, Sui Mai, Har Gow and steamed egg cake.

Other restaurants set to open in Phase II of Katy Grand include 85°C Bakery & Café, Kura’s Revolving Sushi Bar, Books Kinokuniya and Somi Somi Soft Serve & Taiyaki.

"With our world becoming so global, we're blending cultures," Nguyen says. "We are seeking concepts that are huge brands in Asia – mainstream and authentic. With restaurants like Tim Ho Wan, Katy Grand will be an international destination for Houstonians seeking Asian culture close to their homes."

