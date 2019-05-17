Kubo's Sushi & Washoku brings Japanese fare to Memorial Park

Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Memorial Park, called Kubo's Sushi & Washoku, is located at 1902 Washington Ave., Suite C.

Kubo's Sushi & Washoku provides a variety of Japanese soups, platters and customizable bowls. The menu now features nigiri, sushi, bento boxes, sashimi and open grill entrees. (Here's the link to the business website.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.

And Robert F. wrote, "This place is cool. Went with a friend who got the bento box. They showed him how to eat each item. Very pleasant staff."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kubo's Sushi & Washoku is open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30–10:30 p.m. on Friday and noon–3 p.m. and 5:30–10:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.