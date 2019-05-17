Katsu Bar & Noodle brings noodles and more to Memorial

If noodles are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Memorial, called Katsu Bar & Noodle, is located at 14555 Memorial Drive, Suite 500.

This new business has katsu dishes and noodle plates. Look for both beef and pork katsu on the menu.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Katsu Bar & Noodle has gotten a good response.

Malik M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "Huge fan of Katsu! They have several protein options: chicken, pork, shrimp, fish, mushrooms and tofu. I ordered the fish and shrimp katsu plate with a side salad and it was very good."

And Jeong C. wrote, "I wanted to try this place and I am glad I did! I had the chicken and chips and wow, they fried it just right! So fresh and crispy. Really enjoyed the texture and the flavor."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Katsu Bar & Noodle is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

