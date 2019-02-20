James Beard Foundation to announce nominees in Houston on March 27

Six Houston chefs are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.

HOUSTON - The James Beard Foundation and HOUSTON First announced on Tuesday that they will reveal the 2019 James Beard Awards nominees in Houston on March 27 during a live press conference.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, will co-host the 9 a.m. press conference that will be held at Hugo Ortega’s Mexican restaurant in Montrose.

Nominees for more than 50 awards categories, including restaurant and chef, restaurant design and media, will be announced.

The James Beard Awards annually recognize the best in food culture, from top cookbook authors, culinary broadcasters, food journalists and cooks.

In addition to the press conference and breakfast, a benefit dinner will take place on March 26,

hosted by H-Town Restaurant Group, at Caracol. Featured chefs include James Beard Award winners Irma Galvan, Robert Del Grande, Hugo Ortega, Chris Shepherd, and Justin Yu, and JBF Award semifinalists Terrence Gallivan & Seth Siegel-Gardner, Bobby Heugel and Anita Jaisinghani.

Guests can expect a unique, collaborative, multicourse dining experience and pairings from each chef with wine and specialty cocktails. Tickets are available here.

