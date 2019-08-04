Houston's in for a treat! German-based dessert bar opens at Baybrook Mall

Wonder Waffel/ Instagram

FRIENDSWOOS, Texas - If you live near Baybrook Mall, you're in for an international treat!

German-based dessert bar, WonderWaffel held its grand opening Friday at Baybrook Mall where guests were treated with personalized stuffed waffles.

The waffles look similar to a crepe as its topped and stuffed a sauce, fruit and sweets of your choosing.

The WonderWaffel also serves milkshakes, ice cream and coffee.

Check out some of the desserts below:

