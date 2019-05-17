Houston's 5 favorite spots to find inexpensive Greek eats

Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Shawarma King

Photo: apples l./Yelp

Topping the list is Shawarma King. Located at 3121 Hillcroft St. in Mid West, the Greek, Mediterranean and halal spot is the highest rated affordable Greek restaurant in Houston, boasting four stars out of 239 reviews on Yelp.

The menu specializes in shawarma plates and sandwiches, which include fresh pita bread and a choice of lamb, chicken or falafel rolled up with tahini. Also, look for souvlaki, breemo, lamb kebab and veggie sandwiches and plates.

2. Zabak's Mediterranean Cafe

Photo: zabak's mediterranean cafe/Yelp

Next up is Mid West's Zabak's Mediterranean Cafe, situated at 5901-G Westheimer Road With 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

On the menu, expect veggie plates, Greek salads, spinach and meat pies, falafel, shish kebabs, gyro plates, shawarma and Mediterranean pizza, with toppings like falafel and feta cheese. (For the full menu, click here.)

3. Simply Greek

Photo: belly g./Yelp

Spring Branch Central's Simply Greek, located at 1900 Blalock Road, Suite R, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Greek spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews.

Try the pita fried zucchini or one the one of the platters (gyro, grilled chicken, Greek sausage, falafel and spanakopita) which are served with a Greek salad and choice of French fries, Greek fries, sweet potato fries or hummus. (Click here to view the menu.)

4. Ekko's Greek American Deli

Photo: fox e./Yelp

Ekko's Greek American Deli, a deli and Greek spot in Greater Uptown, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 190 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5216 Richmond Ave. to see for yourself.

Menu standouts include the Combo (gyro and chicken served with pita bread, onions and tzatziki sauce served with french fries or Greek potatoes), the beef souvlaki plate (double shish kebab served with pita bread, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce) and one of the hot or cold sandwiches, which include falafel, chicken gyro and turkey breast.

5. Arabella Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: eric c./Yelp

Downtown, check out Arabella Mediterranean Cuisine, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Greek spot by heading over to 914 Main St., Suite M.

Yelper Tiffany C. wrote, "Food is always made daily and super fresh. It's the perfect place for vegans and vegetarians, too, as there's plenty of selection. I like ordering the veggie platter, which includes huge portions of four veggie sides. I always have extra leftover for a second meal."

