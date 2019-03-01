Houston icon wins 'kontest' for best airport eatery

HOUSTON - A Houston landmark known for its chicken and waffles and other classic brunch items is back at the top of a foodie list.

The Breakfast Klub was opened by Marcus Davis in September 2001 and has been at the original location on Travis at Alabama for nearly 18 years.

TBK has become such a Bayou City icon that when the business opened a second restaurant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s Terminal A, it was no surprise the new location became a major hot spot.

Despite being around for just over two years, the new location has become popular with travelers, so much so that the IAH eatery has been named the winner of the 2019 USA Today 10Best Contest.

The restaurant went up against several different airport restaurants, including other major airports, like Chicago and Miami, and was able to snatch the title of Best Local/Regional Airport Dining Location.

Nearly any Houstonian can tell you the award is well-deserved. TBK started with only two menu items – the Katfish & Grits and Wings & Waffles – and blossomed into a foodie paradise over the years.

If you haven’t been to TBH but want to see what all the hype is about, we recommend getting there early because there is typically a line to get into the restaurant.

