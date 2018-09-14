Houston Chef of the Month for September: Kathy Elkins

HOUSTON - A native Texan, Kathy Elkins was born in Spring, graduated from Magnolia High School and received her culinary degree from the Art Institute of Houston in 2005.

Elkins has been a part of several successful restaurants and was instrumental in the opening of giacomo’s cibo e vino, where she worked for 6 years with founder, Lynette Hawkins. She also spent time at Hunky Dory, Better Luck Tomorrow and Hubble & Hudson in The Woodlands.

Kathy joined the staff at Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace as a Sous Chef and owner, Alli Jarrett, promoted Kathy in June, 2018 to be Executive Chef at Harold’s, located in the heart of the Heights on 19th Street. Formerly known for its fine clothing, Harold’s now is a unique place where delicious southern cuisine is created, sourcing vegetables and meats from 15 local farmers. In addition to leading the culinary team at Harold’s, Elkins oversees Harold’s Tap Room located on the first level of 100-year-old building.

Her passion for being in the kitchen started as a young child and she created her own cooking show called “Kathy’s Cooking Corner”. Her parents, Sue and Carlyle Wells, would share what they wanted for supper, Kathy would type the menu and execute the service from greeting her parents at the front door, cooking, serving, and presenting a check for her services. Kathy’s first start in a commercial kitchen was at summer camp at Heart O’ the Hills in Hunt, Texas, where she asked the director if one of her activities could be to help the chef in the kitchen. When the camp director and chef agreed Kathy got her start and now there is an option for kids at the camp to choose cooking as an activity.

Kathy and her husband, Wade, are the owners and founders of My Yard Reaction BBQ (MYRB), which has received many accolades from their BBQ Pop Ups. Whether in the kitchen or in a back yard, Kathy has as a deep passion for all types of cuisine. Wade is the Assistant Pitmaster at Feges BBQ, so Kathy’s love for creating great dishes is a part of her family life. Kathy and Wade have two beautiful girls, Marley (5) and Ellie (3)

Click here to see a recipe of Bresaola Flatbread & Jamon e Higos Flatbread.

