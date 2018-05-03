Houston Chef of the Month for May: Austin Simmons

HOUSTON - Executive Chef Austin Simmons is the creative force behind the constantly changing menus at Hubbell & Hudson.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Texas-born and raised chef Simmons has been impressing guests all over the world. First at Dallas' famed Mansion on Turtle Creek, and later at John Tesar's Modern Steak & Seafood.

Simmons sources ingredients from around the world and combines them with unrivaled technique and vision. The result is cuisine that is unmatched in The Woodlands and among the finest in Texas.

Simmons has three concepts in The Woodlands: Hubbell & Hudson Kitchen is a fast-casual concept; he has an upscale restaurant called Hubbell & Hudson Bistro; and inside the Bistro is Cureight, a fine dining eight-course tasting experience.

Click here to see a recipe of Hubbell & Hudson's beet salad dressing.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Must-Try Salads in Houston

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.