Houston Chef of the Month for June: Hilda Ysusi

HOUSTON - The culinary path was set early for Chef Hilda Ysusi, always with an eye to one day owning her own restaurant.

Born in Mexico City, Ysusi pursued her culinary passions early, traveling to Switzerland in 2005 to study in a le Cordon Bleu sanctioned culinary and pastry program while still a teenager. Ysusi staged at Jean Georges and DB Bistro Modern in 2009 and received two degrees from the renowned Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, in Baking and Pastry Arts and Culinary Arts in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Wanting to expand her repertoire, Ysusi externed at series of diverse concepts: Bourbon Steakhouse, Nestle Professional and finally Sushi Maki, where she was hired on as a Corporate Chef in 2014.

Now Hilda brings her experience and passion to bear with her own concept, Broken Barrel, based in The Woodlands, Texas at Hughes Landing. This restaurant and bar features shareable plates infused with global influences; a varied and extensive wine list; beers on tap; and a full bar with a gin-focused cocktail menu.

Hilda’s roots, plus her experience in a variety of different cuisines, has led to her modern yet classical style now seen in this vibrant new concept, Broken Barrel.

Click here to see a recipe of Broken Barrel's ceviche.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston spots for ceviche

