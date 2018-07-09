Houston Chef of the Month for July: Shannen Tune

HOUSTON - Shannen Tune lunched craft burger food truck in January of 2016. Craft Burger is a gourmet burger food truck that uses all natural, locally sourced beef and produce. Craft burger specializes in unique burgers such as the morning after which features cheddar-bacon waffle, mixed greens, tomatoes, all-natural black angus patty, smoked gouda, crisp potato hash, brown sugar and chili candied bacon and a sunny-up egg.

Before starting his own business Shannen Tune spent 17 years working in some of the best hotels in country such as the Mandarin Oriental hotels in Miami and New York City, Caesar’s Palace, MGM Grand, Platinum Hotel, The Luxor, Terrenea Resort, Hotel Icon, The Driskill Hotel and most recently the 4 start 4 diamond Hotel Derek. With his culinary experience having taken him across continents, Chef Tune’s adds refined touches to timeless Texas cuisine.

Chef Shannen Tune’s culinary motto – “the difference between good and great is giving big attention to the little details” – defines his cooking style to a big Texas T. Whether its chili and brown sugar rubbed-bacon on his legendary Hangover Burger or the hint of fresh shaved truffle in his truffle butter Juicy Lucy, Chef is notorious for taking comfort foods to a higher culinary level with only subtle modifications.

Chef Tune has trained with notable chefs such as Chef Christian Wolfgang Schmidt, Noriyuki Sugie, Jason Weaver and Brent Hammer. Prior to taking his talents to Houston, Chef Tune mentored with great chefs in Las Vegas, New York and Miami. Chef Tune began pursuing his culinary dreams at Johnson and Wales University where he earned a degree in Applied Science of Culinary Arts.

Shannen Tune most recently was featured on Food Network’s Chopped episode beg borrow or eel. In the entrée round Shannen produce a fried pousssin and braised greens which Judge Chris Santos called the best entrée he has ever had on the show. Chef Tune went on to dominate the dessert round with a Texas Fair inspired beer battered chocolate moon pie. He went on to win the show, making him the first chef in Houston to take home the title of Chopped Champion.

Click here to see a recipe of The Morning After Burger.

PHOTOS: Top 12 must-try burgers in Houston

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.