Houston Chef of the Month for August: Russell Masraff

HOUSTON - One day in late 1996, Russell Masraff phoned his father Tony and asked, "Dad, why don't we start a restaurant together?"

At the time Russell, a graduate of Memorial High School and the University of Houston, Hilton School of Hotel & Restaurant Management, was perfecting his restaurant service and management skills in his role as Assistant General Manager of a fine Houston restaurant.

His father, Tony Masraff was a recent recipient of Houston's Entrepreneur of the Year Award, was running two successful high-technology startups in Houston, (one of which made the Inc. 500) and was managing his ranch.

Owning a restaurant was a lifelong dream of Tony’s, so it didn’t take him long to respond with a resounding “Yes!”. And that's how it all started.

