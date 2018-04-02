Houston Chef of the Month for April: Sam Aceituno-Zaldana

HOUSTON - Sam Aceituno-Zaldana is currently the head chef and general manager of the Moonshiners Southern Table + Bar in downtown Houston.

Having spent the last 17 years in the restaurant industry, he's had a passion for the culinary arts since his earliest memories. Growing up on home cooked meals from his mother and grandmothers, he was able to learn at a young age the most important ingredient in each meal... love.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Southern Fare Spots

Born and raised in Houston, but with roots out of Guatemala, Germany, and Italy, Sam developed an understanding and appreciation for the meaning of "Southern Dish."

After spending many years working as a bartender and server, Sam was brought on board by one of his mentors, Donny Salvato, and given the opportunity to execute one of the, now most popular, menus in downtown Houston.

3 years at the Moonshiners has attracted a lot of local interest, including hometown athlete Alex Bregman, who deemed Sam "the best chef in H-town."

When he isn't Downtown serving up Brisket grilled cheese sandwiches and shrimp and grits, Sam spends his time with, and cooking for, his true inspirations, his children.

Click here to see a recipe of The Moonshiner's banana pudding.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.