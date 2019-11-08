Here's how you can score a free bundt cake on National Bundt Day

HOUSTON - Nothing Bundt Cakes is throwing the ultimate "Bundt Bash" by giving away free bundlets at all of its bakeries nationwide in honor of National Bundt Day, celebrated on Nov. 15.

Starting at 11:15 a.m. up until 12:15 p.m. the first 22 guests standing in line at any of the Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in the Houston area will win a "free bundlets for a year" punch card.

Punch card winners will be able to redeem one bundlet per month for the next 12 months.

Everyone else visiting any of its stores will receive a free confetti bundlet, while supplies last.

Here's a map of all the participating locations in and around Houston:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.