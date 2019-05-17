Here are the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Looking to explore the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a a burger joint to a Japanese restaurant, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

Tropicales

Photo: A C./Yelp

A University Place newcomer, Tropicales is a cafe that's located at 2132 Bissonnet St., Suite 100.

Currently in its soft opening, this spot features an upscale design reminiscent of a forest or jungle and offers a variety of libations. Sip on a breakfast cocktail or a caffeinated beverage and pair your beverage with small bites like breakfast tacos, churros or an egg croissant.

BurgerIM

Photo: mike m./Yelp

Wander over to 5887 Westheimer Road, Suite K, in Mid West and you'll find BurgerIM, a new spot to score burgers and more.

This Israel-based chain, which got its start in 2008, has been rapidly expanding its footprint in recent years.

Its signature menu item is a 3-ounce slider, which you can customize by choosing from three types of buns, six house sauces, nine toppings and 11 different types of patties. Signature burgers are also on offer, such as the Cowboy with cheddar, bacon, onion rings and barbecue sauce, or the California with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, avocado and chipotle mayo.

Tamashi Ramen Sushi

Photo: Jenn l./Yelp

Now open at 1214 W. 43rd St., Suite 500, in Central Northwest is Tamashi Ramen Sushi, a sushi bar.

This new business provides appetizers, sushi platters and ramen bowls. From tonkotsu ramen, fried appetizers and assorted sashimi plates, this spot hopes to satisfy your Japanese cravings. (Here's the menu.)

Kubo's Sushi & Washoku

Photo: kubo's sushi & Washoku/Yelp

Now open at 1902 Washington Ave., Suite C, in Memorial Park is Kubo's Sushi & Washoku, a sushi bar and Japanese spot.

The new eatery, which is currently in its soft opening, offers a variety of Japanese-based cuisine, such as an open grill, assorted appetizers, sushi and sashimi platters and a variety of hot and cold teas.

The Roastery

Photo: the roastery/Yelp

The Roastery is a bar, cafe and New American spot that opened recently at 5895 San Felipe St., Suite B, in Greater Uptown.

This new business has a variety of caffeinated beverage options as well as small snacks. On the menu, expect to see items like nitro cold brew, an almond Chai latte and quiche. (Here's the link to the business website.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.