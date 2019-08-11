Have expensive taste? Nobibi brings 24-karat gold ice cream to Houston

Nobibi/ Facebook

HOUSTON - Do you have expensive taste? Literally.

A Chinese-based ice cream shop, Nobibi, has brought the gold to the Houston area along with unique flavors.

Nobibi opened its first Houston location at 1035 Blalock Road. The ice cream parlor serves soft-serve desserts topped with edible 24-karat gold foil, cotton candy, strawberries, Oreos, caramel popcorn, brown sugar, boba balls and more, according to Paper City.

It has been reported Nobibi's interior has plenty of Instagram-worthy art to show off.

Check out some of the parlor's Facebook and Instagram photos:

Our new topping Strawberry popping boba is bursting full of real fruit juice!! Add it to your favorite drink or ice... Posted by Nobibi on Saturday, 10 August 2019

What’s the best way to beat the summer heat??🔥🔥🔥 Cool off with our refreshing fruit blends, finished off with our dreamy... Posted by Nobibi on Sunday, 4 August 2019

Matcha is back!! 💚 This classic favorite is fragrant and refreshing. In a cone or float on top of one of our yummy fresh... Posted by Nobibi on Saturday, 13 July 2019

What’s the best way to enjoy S’mores in the summer time?? Just add awesome NOBIBI ice cream!! 🍦🍿🍫😋 #nobibi #nobibiusa... Posted by Nobibi on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

This English black tea with fragrant bergamot is what give our new Earl Grey soft serve it’s wonderful aroma. Come in... Posted by Nobibi on Thursday, 27 June 2019

Love Disneyland Dole Whip but don't enjoy waiting under the hot sun?? Skip the line and come to NOBIBI today for our... Posted by Nobibi on Tuesday, 11 June 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.