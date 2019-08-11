Food

Have expensive taste? Nobibi brings 24-karat gold ice cream to Houston

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - Do you have expensive taste? Literally. 

A Chinese-based ice cream shop, Nobibi, has brought the gold to the Houston area along with unique flavors. 

Nobibi opened its first Houston location at 1035 Blalock Road. The ice cream parlor serves soft-serve desserts topped with edible 24-karat gold foil, cotton candy, strawberries, Oreos, caramel popcorn, brown sugar, boba balls and more, according to Paper City. 

It has been reported Nobibi's interior has plenty of Instagram-worthy art to show off. 

Check out some of the parlor's Facebook and Instagram photos: 

