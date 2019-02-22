Happy National Margarita Day! These are Houston's favorite margarita joints

HOUSTON - Where does Houston get its best margaritas? We asked and you answered.
These are the best margarita offerings at restaurants across the Houston area, according to KPRC viewers.
Enjoy! Did we miss your favorite? Leave it for us in the comments.
- Abuelo’s
- Ambriza Mexican Kitchen
- Bar Boheme
- Blanco Tacos & Tequila
- Calle Onze
- Caracol
- Casa Ole
- Chuy’s
- Cuchara
- Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
- El Palenque
- El Patio
- El Refu
- El Tiempo Cantina
- Fabians Latin Flavors
- Goode Company
- Gringo’s
- Guadalajara
- Hacienda
- Jimmy Changas
- Lupe Tortilla
- Nobie’s
- Pappasito's Cantina
- Xochi
