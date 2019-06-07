Top 12 Food & Wine Week restaurants

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 wine and food week restaurants in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

Broken Barrel

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd. Suite 1900

The Woodlands, Texas

713-389-5628

You can catch Broken Barrel at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. When dining at the restaurant, grab a glass of wine, a dish Shrimp & Fish Ceviche made with cucumber, jalapeno, crispy fava beans, cilantro and park it on the patio.

Craft Grill

25219 Kuykendahl #G110

Tomball, Texas

281-255-2396

You can catch Craft Grill during Wine & food Week at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 6th. While I don't know what they plan to serve at the event, their Blackened Redfish is a hit with me! The giant piece of redfish is topped with crawfish, grilled sweet corn, bell pepper, green onions and rests on top of smoked gouda cheese grits.

Jasper's

9595 Six Pines Dr, Ste 900

The Woodlands, Texas

281-298-6600

You can catch Jasper's during Wine & food Week at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 6th. If you plan to dine at Jasper's, be sure to try the slow smoked baby back ribs with aged gouda and cured ham mac n’ cheese, it's the ultimate comfort food!

Kirby's Prime Steakhouse

1111 Timberloch Pl (@I-45)

The Woodlands, Texas

281-362-1121

Kirby's Prime Steakhouse will be featured at the “It's a Guy Thing” event on Tuesday, June 4th and “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Kirby's is known for their top of the line prime cuts but their black sesame crusted sashimi grade tuna is winner if you're looking to keep it light.

Latin Bites

5709 Woodway Dr, Ste J

Houston, Texas

713-229-8369

Former Wine & Food Week winners will be back to reclaim their title at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for the Peruvian Ceviche made with seasonal white fish, fresh limo pepper leche de tigre served with Peruvian kernel corn “cancha”.

Le Colonial

4444 Westheimer Road

Houston, Texas

713-629-4444

You can catch Le Colonial at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. When dining at the restaurant, don't miss the Goi Cuon made with chilled shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, aromatic herbs and peanut sauce.

Peli Peli

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Ste P

Houston, Texas

(281) 257-9500

Attention Houston, Peli Peli has a new Executive Chef and he is in full competition mode for “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining at the restaurant.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

6700 Woodlands Pkwy

The Woodlands, TX 77382

281-362-0569

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will be sampling their Famous Pork Chop at the “It’s a Guy Thing” event on Tuesday, June 4th. This prime chop is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, and served with homemade applesauce.

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway,B2

Katy, Texas

832-913-6382

I am excited to see what Chef Alex Au-Yeung prepares at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining at the restaurant, I recommend the CK Teow, it’s a flavorful dish made with flat noodles, shrimp, calamari, siracha, Chinese sausage, bean sprouts, egg, chives.

Robard's Steakhouse



2301 N Millbend Dr

The Woodlands, Texas

281-364-6400

2018 Wine & Food Week winners will be back to defend their title at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Consider it a sin if you dine at Robard's and don't try their U-10 Cold Water Scallops with English peas, rattle chili, Madras curry dust and pork belly.

Thistle Draftshop

5210 FM 2920 #100

Spring, Texas

832-823-0194

Here is one to watch out for! They will be competing at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for a frosty cold craft draft and a dish of their Vietnamese Wings made with fish sauce, crispy garlic, bird eye chili, scallions.

Truluck's

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd #600

The Woodlands, TX 77380

281-465-7000

Truluck's will be at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for a mouthwatering 7-oz. filet topped with shrimp, crab, and béarnaise.

