Top 12 Food & Wine Week restaurants

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 wine and food week restaurants in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Broken Barrel
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd. Suite 1900
The Woodlands, Texas
713-389-5628
You can catch Broken Barrel at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. When dining at the restaurant, grab a glass of wine, a dish Shrimp & Fish Ceviche made with cucumber, jalapeno, crispy fava beans, cilantro and park it on the patio.
Craft Grill
25219 Kuykendahl #G110
Tomball, Texas
281-255-2396
You can catch Craft Grill during Wine & food Week at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 6th. While I don't know what they plan to serve at the event, their Blackened Redfish is a hit with me! The giant piece of redfish is topped with crawfish, grilled sweet corn, bell pepper, green onions and rests on top of smoked gouda cheese grits.
Jasper's
9595 Six Pines Dr, Ste 900
The Woodlands, Texas
281-298-6600
You can catch Jasper's during Wine & food Week at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 6th. If you plan to dine at Jasper's, be sure to try the slow smoked baby back ribs with aged gouda and cured ham mac n’ cheese, it's the ultimate comfort food!
Kirby's Prime Steakhouse
1111 Timberloch Pl (@I-45)
The Woodlands, Texas
281-362-1121
Kirby's Prime Steakhouse will be featured at the “It's a Guy Thing” event on Tuesday, June 4th and “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Kirby's is known for their top of the line prime cuts but their black sesame crusted sashimi grade tuna is winner if you're looking to keep it light.
Latin Bites
5709 Woodway Dr, Ste J
Houston, Texas
713-229-8369
Former Wine & Food Week winners will be back to reclaim their title at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for the Peruvian Ceviche made with seasonal white fish, fresh limo pepper leche de tigre served with Peruvian kernel corn “cancha”.
Le Colonial
4444 Westheimer Road
Houston, Texas
713-629-4444
You can catch Le Colonial at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. When dining at the restaurant, don't miss the Goi Cuon made with chilled shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, aromatic herbs and peanut sauce.
Peli Peli
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Ste P
Houston, Texas
(281) 257-9500
Attention Houston, Peli Peli has a new Executive Chef and he is in full competition mode for “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining at the restaurant.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
6700 Woodlands Pkwy
The Woodlands, TX 77382
281-362-0569
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will be sampling their Famous Pork Chop at the “It’s a Guy Thing” event on Tuesday, June 4th. This prime chop is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, and served with homemade applesauce.
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway,B2
Katy, Texas
832-913-6382
I am excited to see what Chef Alex Au-Yeung prepares at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining at the restaurant, I recommend the CK Teow, it’s a flavorful dish made with flat noodles, shrimp, calamari, siracha, Chinese sausage, bean sprouts, egg, chives.
Robard's Steakhouse
2301 N Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, Texas
281-364-6400
2018 Wine & Food Week winners will be back to defend their title at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Consider it a sin if you dine at Robard's and don't try their U-10 Cold Water Scallops with English peas, rattle chili, Madras curry dust and pork belly.
Thistle Draftshop
5210 FM 2920 #100
Spring, Texas
832-823-0194
Here is one to watch out for! They will be competing at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for a frosty cold craft draft and a dish of their Vietnamese Wings made with fish sauce, crispy garlic, bird eye chili, scallions.
Truluck's
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd #600
The Woodlands, TX 77380
281-465-7000
Truluck's will be at “The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase” on Saturday, June 8th. Dining in house, go for a mouthwatering 7-oz. filet topped with shrimp, crab, and béarnaise.
