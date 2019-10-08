Get to know chef Clarence Alexander of Kirby's Steakhouse in The Woodlands

HOUSTON - Chef Clarence Alexander of Kirby's Steakhouse in The Woodlands is working meticulously to discover the sweet spots of dry-aging meat however his cooking journey begin as child when he would help his grandma prepare fresh dumplings and pie crust.

From a young age Alexander knew he wanted to be a chef when he grew up. He always enjoyed the pleasure of being able to feed someone a nice meal.

Kirby's Steakhouse Dry-aged Duroc bone-in pork chop served at Kirby's Steakhouse in The Woodlands.

Now executive chef at Kirby's Steakhouse, he continues to share his culinary experience in The Woodlands. His teammates express their gratitude in having an outstanding chef overseeing the kitchen and praise Alexander's is passion about food and its meticulous preparation.

Q&A with Chef Clarence Anderson

What did you have for dinner last night?

My wife cooked roasted chicken with cilantro pesto and red bell pepper quinoa.

Favorite restaurant in Greater Houston Area?

I haven't dined out much because I am always working, but the last couple of places I wet to I really enjoyed and that was A'Bouzy and B.B. Lemon

If you could dine any place in the world for dinner tonight, where would that be?

Noma

Favorite ingredient to work with?

Herbs for sure.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A Chef. I grew up making fresh dumplings and pie crusts with my grandma; I always enjoyed the pleasure of being able to feed someone a nice meal.

If you left Houston to cook somewhere else, where would you want to go?

Portland, because I would love to dive into more of a plant-based cooking style.

What are you most excited about right now?

The dry aged program I am working on at Kirby's, it's been fun trying to figure out the sweet spots of dry aging meat.

What's your favorite breakfast item?

Any style of benedicts

