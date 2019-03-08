Houston Chef of the Month for March: Roberto Crescini

HOUSTON - Fresco Cafe Italiano traces its roots back more than 40 years to the city of Brescia in northern Italy. It is there that Chef Roberto Crescini began his formal training as a chef at age 14 when he entered Istituto Gastronomico Caterina de Medici. Chef ROBERTO spent the next 40 plus years as a chef in Italy before bringing his knowledge and skills to Houston.

Chef Roberto's concept is to rapidly serve customized authentic Italian pasta in a variety of shapes, sizes and textures to accommodate busy lifestyles. The kitchen is "true scratch" utilizing equipment imported from Italy to help prepare handmade recipes. All bread, pizza, pasta, ravioli, meatballs, sauces, dressings, and desserts are made from scratch in house daily from grains and cheeses imported from Italy. Guests may choose meals from a list of "classics" or self-create any number of pasta dishes prepared to order.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston spots for Italian

Daily made fresh raw pasta and authentic Italian sauces are available to customers who want to take away and easily prepare delicious Italian pasta dishes for fresh home preparations. Catering services are also available.

The key ingredient is Chef Roberto's passion. By combining all of these elements Fresco Cafe Italiano distinguishes itself by serving its guests convenient affordable real Italian dishes of quality and flavor not found elsewhere.

Click here for a recipe of Chef Roberto's fusilli with artichoke hearts and sausage.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.