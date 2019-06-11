Houston Chef of the Month for June: Ryan Stewart

HOUSTON - Our Houston Chef of the Month for June 2019 is Ryan Stewart, according to Good Taste.

Ryan "Chef Rhyno" Stewart is the new Culinary Director and Executive Chef of Peli Peli Restaurant Group.

Stewart co-founded Mozambik, a Portuguese-inspired restaurant chain known for its authentic peri peri chicken.

Mozambik currently has over 15 locations throughout Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, South Africa.

Stewart moved to Houston in 2018 and will help revamp the menus at both Peli Peli and Peli Peli Kitchen and help grow the concepts.

In 2018, Stewart's Portuguese beef fajita tacos won People's Choice at Tacolandia (Houston Press).

Click here for a recipe of Peli Peli's caramel malva pudding.

