Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for May 5: Caffé di Fiore

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for May 5, 2019, is from Caffé di Fiore.

Owners Lucy and Arturo Calderon are passionate about their cuisine and love to educate the guests about their menu inspired from different Mexican regions. Their tacos rank amongst the best and the rest of their dishes leave something to write home about.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 tacos in Houston

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.