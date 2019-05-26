Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for May 26: Habanera & the Guero

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for May 26, 2019, is from Habanero & the Guero.
Go for the Pork Belly Tacos! They toss the pork belly in a house made BBQ sauce and top the delicious bits with a tangy guacamole and fine sliced habanero peppers. The tacos are served with refried black beans and white rice with potato & cilantro.
PHOTOS: Top 12 tacos in Houston
1 of 12
2 of 12
3 of 12
4 of 12
5 of 12
6 of 12
7 of 12
8 of 12
9 of 12
Loading...
10 of 12
Loading...
11 of 12
Loading...
12 of 12
Loading...
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.