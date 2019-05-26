Good Taste

Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for May 26: Habanera & the Guero

By Tanji Patton

Habanera & the Guero

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for May 26, 2019, is from Habanero & the Guero.

Go for the Pork Belly Tacos! They toss the pork belly in a house made BBQ sauce and top the delicious bits with a tangy guacamole and fine sliced habanero peppers.  The tacos are served with refried black beans and white rice with potato & cilantro.

Link to restaurant's website.

