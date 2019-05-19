Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for May 19: Rollin' Local

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for May 19, 2019, is from Rollin' Local.

Wanting to keep it light and healthy, without losing all the flavor? Track the location of this “Farm to Street” food truck on their social media pages to see where they are at for the day. Owner Michelle and Kristi work together daily following their mutual passion for health, fitness and culinary creations. In the photo- veggie hummus tacos on homemade gluten-free tortillas

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 tacos in Houston

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.