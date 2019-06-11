Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for June 3: Craft Grill

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for June 3, 2019, is from Craft Grill.

You can catch Craft Grill during Wine & food Week at the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street on Thursday, June 6th. While I don't know what they plan to serve at the event, their Blackened Redfish is a hit with me.

The giant piece of redfish is topped with crawfish, grilled sweet corn, bell pepper, green onions and rests on top of smoked gouda cheese grits.

