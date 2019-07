HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 1, 2019, is from TRIS.

Shout out to Chef Austin Simmons for his Texas Exotic Venison Burger! A deliciously exciting component of this burger is the patty. Simmons forms his patties with a blend of Texas Exotic Venison and Antelope from Unique Meats out of Schulenburg, TX. The savory patty is taken to the next level when topped with white cheddar and port onions.

