Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 22: Reveille Barbecue Co.

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 22, 2019, is from Reveille Barbecue Co..

Here's another spot taking BBQ to the next level with creative offerings like pulled lamb on naan drizzled with a blueberry mint hot sauce, peanut butter-marmalade brisket sandwiches and smoked whole hog stuffed with boudin. Their traditional BBQ it is top-notch and sells out fast, so be sure to follow their social media feeds to keep up with availability and daily specials.

