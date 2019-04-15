Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for April 15: Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for April 15, 2019, is from Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue.
The meats are subtle in smoke flavor and don't need much sauce, but they do offer a traditional tangy red sauce, a green barbecue sauce, and their version of a classic mole made with their house-made chocolate.
