Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Sept. 9: Rainbow Lodge

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Sept. 9, 2018, is from The Rainbow Lodge.

This charming cabin is one of Houston’s best restaurants, and a special treat for guests looking for a relaxing happy hour. Happy Hour is Tuesday -- Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. If you’re looking for comfort, try the Quail Bites, they’re served with white cheddar organic grits and bourbon bacon gravy.

