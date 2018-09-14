Food

Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Sept. 2: Brasserie du Parc

By Tanji Patton

Brasserie du Parc

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Sept. 2, 2018, is from Brasserie du Parc.

Monday through Friday 3 to 6 p.m.
Inexpensive and delicious! For under $20, you can grab a glass of wine and a dish of succulent mussels that will make you smile with every bite.

Link to restaurant's website.

