Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Sept. 16: Le Colonial

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Sept. 16, 2018, is from Le Colonial.

Le Colonial hosts Social hour upstairs every day from 5-7pm offering $8 bar bites along with select cocktails and wines. Draft beers are $5.

I recommend the Cha Gio, a plate of delicate crispy rice paper rolls of shrimp, pork & Asian mushrooms laced with fresh mint and cilantro served with a chili lime dipping sauce.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston Happy Hour Spots

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.