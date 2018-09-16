Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for Sept. 16: Le Colonial

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for Sept. 16, 2018, is from Le Colonial.
Le Colonial hosts Social hour upstairs every day from 5-7pm offering $8 bar bites along with select cocktails and wines. Draft beers are $5.
I recommend the Cha Gio, a plate of delicate crispy rice paper rolls of shrimp, pork & Asian mushrooms laced with fresh mint and cilantro served with a chili lime dipping sauce.
