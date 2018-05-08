Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for May 7: Fresco! Café Italiano

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for May 7, 2018, is from Fresco! Café Italiano.

Chef Roberto is known for his pasta dishes, but his salads don’t disappoint.

In the photo: An octopus salad made with thin sliced kale, romaine, cabbage, carrots, red onions, taggiasca olives and tomatoes with house made lemon extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing.

The restaurant is also a BYOB establishment, so don’t forget to bring your favorite bottle of wine.

