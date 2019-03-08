Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for March 4: Amalfi

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for March 4, 2019, is from Amalfi.

Amazing Food, Amazing Chef, Amazing Staff! Chef Giancarlo demonstrates what Italian fine dining can and be in a comfortable but elegant setting. In the photo: Risotto Burrata E Gambero Rosso- Carnaroli rice simmered with burrata cheese and lemon zest served with roasted Mediterranean red shrimp.

