Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for March 25: Via Emilia Italian

Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for March 25, 2019, is from Via Emilia Italian Restaurant.

Named after an ancient Roman road that spans from Rimini to Piacenza, Via Emilia is known for their house-made pastas, braised meats, seafood specialties, and delicious desserts. With more than 3,000 bottles, the restaurant’s temperature-controlled wine cellar accommodates their extensive wine list with a selection of over 250 wines to enhance the dining experience. Go for the Linguine alla Vongole- Linguine with fresh clams in the shell, garlic, tomato, basil and olive oil.

