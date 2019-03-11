Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for March 11: ROMA

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for March 11, 2019, is from ROMA.

Formerly Sud Italia, the romantic bungalow is now home to ROMA, where the food is affordable and approachable. Go for the Osso Buco, it’s packed with flavor and so tender it falls apart.

