Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for June 4: Latin Bites

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for June 4, 2018, is from Latin Bites.

"Award Winning Cuisine" inspired by strong Peruvian roots.Their refreshing ceviches offer an exquisite balance of flavors. My favorite is the Peruvian Ceviche, a mix of fresh white fish, limo pepper leche de tigre, sweet potato and Peruvian dried kernel corn called cancha.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston spots for ceviche

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.