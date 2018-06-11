Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for June 11: Xochi

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for June 11, 2018, is from Xochi.

The Robalo is an explosion of flavors you just don’t want to stop eating. The bite of the Serrano pepper is quickly cooled by the sweetness of the orange and the creamy avocado compliments the earthy flavors of the red onion and cilantro.

Link to restaurant's website.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Houston spots for ceviche

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.