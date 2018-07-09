Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for July 9: Peli Peli Kitchen

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 9, 2018, is from Peli Peli Kitchen.

Chef Paul stays true to his food ways by adding an exotic flare to all of his dishes. Folks, I highly recommend you try the Frikadelle Burger; it’s a South African Beef Patty dotted with the signature Peli Sandwich Spread, Crispy Onions, Peppadews and Cilantro, served on a fresh Brioche Bun.

