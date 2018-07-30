Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for July 30: Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 30, 2018, is from Bosscat Kitchen & Libations.

Chef Peter Petro's signature Bosscat Burger features 8 oz. of in-house ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bits of bacon and a black garlic "comeback" sauce. Bosscat also offers the smaller Lil' Burg at Happy Hour M-F for only $6, and a mouth-watering Donut Burger with bacon and duck fat fried egg during weekend brunch.

