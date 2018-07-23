Good Taste Featured Dish of Week for July 23: Relish Restaurant & Bar

HOUSTON - Our Good Taste featured dish of the week for July 23, 2018, is from Relish Restaurant & Bar.

Relish Restaurant & Bar's Classic Burger is one of my favorite spots to frequent when I am in Houston. You can grab a Classic Burger for $15 during lunch and dinner hours / $7 during happy hour (Monday-Saturday from 3-6pm). The Classic Burger is house-ground beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, aioli, RELISH pickles, crisp lettuce, beefsteak tomato on toasted bun, served with hand-cut fries.

